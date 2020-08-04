Culture - Sports National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam National team’s defender Doan Van Hau finally returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi FC.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.