Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern Vietnam opens
Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi.
Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo. (Photo: kienviet.net)
The Happy Streets exhibition introduces 39 photographic works of various sizes, extracted from the book of the same title of the architect, which he published early this year.
Spanish architect Arroyo was born in 1945 in Madrid and is currently living in Hanoi. He has lectured at many universities in England, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, in addition to being a speaker at many international conferences in Berlin and Copenhagen.
Some of his notable architectural projects in Vietnam include Quang Ninh Library and Museum in the northern province of Quang Ninh that won the "Construction of the Year 2013" award, Diamond Tower (Marriott Courtyard Danang) in central Da Nang city. In addition to his outstanding career as an architect, he is also the author of many books and newspapers.
Besides architecture, Arroyo also has a passion for photography. Since moving to Vietnam in 2009, he has taken many photos that truthfully reflect moments and instants from real life in many cities across Vietnam.
The choice of black and white is an intentional choice to draw attention to things that are constant and unchanging. According to the author, the black and white will make the image “reduced to its essential qualities”.
Happy Streets exhibition will run until August 16./.