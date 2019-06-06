One of the 40 scuptures by artist Uruguay Russi (Photo: VNA)

Sculptures and paintings by Uruguayan artists have been displayed in Hanoi's Old Quarter.The Embassy of Uruguay hosted the Contemporary Art Exhibition of Uruguay to enhance cultural exchange between the two countries, and is one of many cultural events to come, said Ambassador Rosario Portell Casanova.The ambassador said she felt proud to introduce Uruguayan art to Vietnamese people.“A great number of artistic manifestations had a place to germinate in Uruguay, and through history many generations have found international recognition which fortunately continues to enrich our society,” she said.“We have a rich tradition in common that is manifested in their work with nature, with soil and with clay. Today we bring to Vietnamese lands the experience of hands of Uruguay, through ceramic sculpture by artist Uruguay Russi,” the diplomat said.This is Russi's first visit to Vietnam to present his art in a space of Vietnamese silk and handicraft at Tanmy Design House.Russi was born in 1950 and started working in ceramic and sculpture at the age of 18.He completed his studies in the field of medicine, but never stopped working with clay.His works are in private collections in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, the US and Israel and his murals can be found in Montevideo, Punta del Este and other resorts of the Uruguayan coast.In this exhibition, Russi displays 40 sculptures with the theme of family, maternity, people and healthcare.The exhibition also introduces 10 paintings by outstanding artists of Uruguay such as Zoma Baitler, Maria Freire, Hugo Nantes and Manolo Lima.The ambassador also introduced the publication of the book From Uruguay to Hanoi: An Art Journey which presents part of the cultural diversity that has always been a fundamental pillar in the construction of the country's values.The exhibition will run until June 8 at Tanmy Design House, 61 Hang Gai street, Hanoi.-VNS/VNA