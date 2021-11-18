Exhibition shows Vietnam through the lens of int’l photographers
A photo to be showcased at the coming exhibition in Ninh Binh province. (Source: organising board)Hanoi (VNA) – Outstanding photos of Vietnam taken by foreign photographers are going to be displayed at an exhibition held in northern Ninh Binh province from November 26 to December 3.
The event, which is the focus of the Vietnam International Photography Festival, will be organised at the Library of Ninh Binh province, No. 4 Le Hong Phong street in Ninh Binh city, according to the Department of Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The first photography festival, which will be held biennially to help popularise images of Vietnam and enhance international cooperation via photography, attracted 1,567 entries by 98 professional and amateur photographers from 19 countries and territories.
Among them, 177 photos by 93 photographers were selected for the exhibition. They are vivid demonstrations of the beauty of Vietnam’s land, people, and culture, the department said.
The exhibition is open to visitors free of charge and also available on the department’s website at http://ape.gov.vn ./.