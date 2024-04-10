Exhibition spotlights Bac Ninh’s role in resistance war against French colonialists
Visitors to the exhibition on Bac Ninh province held at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Photos depicting northern Bac Ninh province during the resistance war against French colonialists are being showcased at an exhibition which opened in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on April 10.
The event, held at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum by the two provinces’ Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is part of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
More than 300 outstanding photos, documents, and objects on display give visitors a glance at the land and people of Bac Ninh, the province’s contributions to the resistance war against the French colonialists, as well as its rich culture, dynamism, and development during the Doi moi (Renewal) period.
The exhibition aims to look back on the resistance war, one of the most glorious chapters of Vietnam’s history, with its peak being the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and help educate people, especially the youth, on patriotism and the revolutionary tradition.
Coming to the event, visitors also have a chance to experience the distinctive culture of Bac Ninh via unique activities such as “Quan ho” singing performances, making phoenix wing-shaped betel quids, and printing Dong Ho folk paintings.
The exhibition will last through April 12./.