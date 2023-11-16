Exhibition spotlights French-style hallmarks in Hai Phong
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The “Hai Phong – France Heritage” exhibition opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 15, highlighting the city’s buildings bearing hallmarks of the French architecture.
The week-long event, jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the French Embassy, is part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two nations.
On show are 684 maps, documents, and images featuring the city’s architectural landmarks, expansion and planning until 2030 with a vision to 2050, as well as standout achievements in recent years.
At the “Hai Phong – France Heritage” exhibition. (Photo: VNA)Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho said that Hai Phong’s distinctive charm is shaped up by an array of buildings with a touch of French architecture which have remained intact and boasted cultural values over the past 100 years.
The works reflect the blend of the Vietnamese and French culture in the city, he said, adding local authorities have paid due attention to preserving and promoting the values of the heritage.
Former President of the French Academy of Architecture, and President of the France-Vietnam academy of architecture Thierry Van De Wyngaert said that the exhibits provide an insight into the buildings designed by French architects during the 19th and 20th century in Hai Phong city.
He expressed his hope that similar exhibitions will be held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Paris./.