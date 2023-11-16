Culture - Sports Vietnamese, French localities cooperate in heritage conservation A scientific seminar on promoting the value of archaeological heritage and an exhibition entitled “From the Underground to the Museum: A Journey of Artifacts” have been held by Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in Toulouse city of France.

Culture - Sports Cultural living space of Central Highlands’ people recreated More than 1,000 artisans from five Central Highlands’ provinces recreated a public cultural living space on November 11, offering new and attractive experiences to visitors. The effort was part of the “Gia Lai Culture-Tourism Week 2023”, which will run until November 19.

Videos Vietnam Film Festival spotlights rich culture The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, which spotlights the building of a rich, modern, and humane national film industry, is scheduled for November 21-25 in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports 15,000 runners to join Techcombank HCM City Int'l Marathon Some 15,000 runners will participate in the 6th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon which will take place in the city of same name from December 8-12.