Exhibition spotlights history of Vietnam-Italy friendship
An exhibition featuring Vietnam-Italy solidarity, and the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam is being held from November 13-18 within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 in Genoa.
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hai Hung said he was touched when being present at Genoa port on the occasion of 50 years since the ship Australe, commanded by Captain Luciano Sossai, loaded with food and clothing and medicine, including 8,000 bottles of blood, left the port to Vietnam’s Hai Phong port.
Prefect of Genoa Cinzia Teresa Torraco said that the exhibition recalls the journey of a humanitarian ship departing from Genoa bringing goods to Vietnam.
That is the history of solidarity and friendship that has become closer between the two countries, she added.
Among the many documents displayed at the exhibition, there are those about the trip to Hai Phong port in 1973 of the ship Australe, and the "Vietnam Week" held from January 6-13,1973 and the international protest against the war on May 12, 1973 in Milan city, giving visitors an insight into the history of friendship of Vietnam and Italy.
This year's exhibition also includes photos featuring the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam today, especially its great achievements, and rich and diverse culture./.