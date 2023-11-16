The exhibition is held at Genoa port on the occasion of 50 years since the ship Australe, commanded by Captain Luciano Sossai, loaded with food and clothing and medicine, including 8,000 bottles of blood, left the port to Vietnam’s Hai Phong port.

The name of Genoa, since then, has become an indispensable part in the mind and heart of the Vietnamese people.

Among the many documents displayed at the exhibition, there are those about the trip to Hai Phong port in 1973 of the ship Australe, and the "Vietnam Week" held from January 6-13,1973, and the international protest against the war on May 12, 1973 in Milan city, giving visitors an insight into the history of friendship of Vietnam and Italy.

This year's exhibition also includes photos featuring the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam today, especially its great achievements, and rich and diverse culture./.

VNA