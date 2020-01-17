Exhibition spotlights Japanese installation art
At the exhibition spotlighting Japanese installation art. (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Japanese installation art on Vietnamese silk is being introduced at an exhibition that opened in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 17.
The event is co-held by Hue Art Museum and Japanese artist Yumiko Ono.
On display are unique contemporary art works created by Ono, who was inspired by the avant-garde Metabolism movement that emerged during 1950s – 1970s, according to director of the museum Dinh Thi Hoai Trai.
Ono is a young and global artist. In recent 10 years, she has engaged in nearly 70 exhibitions, and received global prestigious prizes.
A wide range of activities are taking place in the framework of the exhibition, including a programme to educate children on environmental protection, soft skills, English communication skills, and an art discussion.
The exhibition will run until January 31./.