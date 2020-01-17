Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture to be introduced in tiny French town A one-day event featuring Vietnamese customs for the Lunar New Year will be held on January 25 in Saint Herblain, France, by ART SPACE, a private centre run by Hoang Thu Trang.

Culture - Sports Kitchen Gods ceremony a tradition of Tet The Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival actually begins on the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year, which falls on January 17 this year, with the “Ong Cong - Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) ritual.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to take part in invitational 3-Cushion Survival Masters Vietnamese billiards player Nguyen Duc Anh Chien will participate in the 3-Cushion Survival Masters series, which gathers the world’s best players and has big cash prizes on offer.