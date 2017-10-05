Visitors of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – An exhibition entitled “Doi moi (Reform) – Journey of dreams” and “Kim Ngoc – Pioneer in the reform journey” was kicked off in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on October 5.

The event was co-organised by the National Museum of Vietnamese History and the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province to mark the 100th birthday of late Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Kim Ngoc.

The exhibition featured more than 300 documents, remembrances and images which help visitors, especially young generations, better understand the country’s reform process as well as the life and career of the late secretary and his contributions to the revolutionary cause.

The show re-enacts Vietnam’s reform period through household appliances, working tools, subsidy coupons, along with images of local people, proving the country’s reform successes.

Kim Ngoc, whose real name was Kim Van Nguoc, was born October 10, 1917, in a poor farmer family in Binh Dinh commune, Yen Lac district, Vinh Phuc province.

He put forth several innovative policies to foster the province’s development, particularly a resolution on management of rural labourers in cooperatives, which laid a foundation for the Party Central Committee to issue Directive No. 100 dated January 13, 1981 and Resolution No. 10 dated April 5, 1988, resulting in basic changes in Vietnam’s agricultural economy.-VNA