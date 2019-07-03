Exhibition tells stories of peace

An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on July 2 to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 - 15:42:00
