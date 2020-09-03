The event, held to mark 75 years since the August Revolution and the 75th National Day (September 2), features 100 exhibits, including documents and photos, providing a brief overview of the struggles to safeguard national independence against foreign invaders from the 10th to the 19th century.

They also help the public learn about the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, which led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2 the same year.

People can also visit this display online via the website trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn.

The exhibition, held by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, will last through the end of September./.

VNA