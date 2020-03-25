An art work by painter Thanh Chuong (Source: internet)



Hanoi (VNA) – The complicated developments of COVID-19 has forced the postponement of an exhibition to honour 20 painters, which was slated for April this year.

The Department of Exhibition Photography and Fine Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a notice to artists and agencies invited to the event.

The opening ceremony will be rescheduled by the department.

The event, the first of its kind, aims to honour the 20 most outstanding figures in the domestic arts industry./.