The exhibition gives a new and amazing look into the world of insects in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - An exhibition on the world of insects has opened at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi.



With the theme “Discovering the Insect Biodiversity of Vietnam”, the exhibition is a result of 10 years of scientific collaboration between Vietnam and Italy.



The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, the Vietnam National Museum of Nature, the Natural History Museum of University of Florence (Italy) and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam have jointly organised the exhibition.



The exhibition introduces 38 photos by Italian photographer Saulo Bambi and Vietnamese entomologist Dr Vu Van Lien.



The exhibition offers an interesting new look at the abundance, evolution and adaptation of insects with the surrounding environment through vivid images.



Through the exhibition, the authors want to send the message: "Respect and live peacefully with nature, so that nature will forever accompany humankind," said Lien.



The exhibition aims to improve the understanding of the world of insects and their habitats, in hopes of encouraging much-needed protection of insect diversity in particular, and animals and plants in general, to preserve and protect the living environment for the present and future generations, Bui Nhat Quang, director of the Museum of Ethnology, said.



“The wonderful and educational photos at this exhibition will connect people to the natural world,” said Quang.



Insects are the largest group of organisms on the planet, with 1.3 million known species, accounting for nearly 80% of all species on Earth, according to Tran Tuan Anh, vice president of the Vietnam Academy of Science.



“Most insects are useful or harmless, only less than 0.1 percent of species are harmful. Insects are present almost everywhere, most of them in tropical rainforests.”



“Vietnam is ranked 16th in the world in terms of biodiversity,” he said.



“Unfortunately, the disappearance of many plants and animals, of which insects make up the majority, due to deforestation, environmental pollution and global warming, is still going on and with increasing speed. Every day, many species are becoming extinct, many of which are still unknown.”



“Raising people's awareness and taking action are the only solutions to conserving nature and protecting the living environment in a proper and appropriate way to reduce the loss of biodiversity,” said Anh.



The Italian Ambassador agreed, adding that raising public awareness about the protection of biodiversity and the environment was essential.



He also praised the scientific co-operation between Vietnam and Italy in recent years.



"Scientific diplomacy is an important pillar, along with the economic, cultural and political ones, to strengthen the image of Italy in Vietnam,” he said.



“I am very curious to discover the extraordinary biodiversity of Vietnam through the insects, whose role is essential, as we know, for the protection and sustainability of the entire ecosystem in which we live.”



The exhibition aims to celebrate International Museum Day, the Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18) and World Biodiversity Day (May 22).



The exhibition will last until June 18.-VNS/VNA