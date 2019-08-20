At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

– More than 250 documents, objects, photos and documentaries featuring Vietnam’s achievements during the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament are on display at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.The exhibition focuses on themes like the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification (1969-1975), national construction and defence (1975-1986), renewal and development (1986-1995) and international integration (1995-2019).The exhibition will last until December.Another exhibition will also be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from August 30 to September 3 to mark 50 years of implementing the late President’s testament.The event will see the participation of many cities and provinces associated with President Ho Chi Minh’s life like Nghe An, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Duong, and several museums, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on August 19.A copy of the original 10-page testament, along with relevant documents, objects and photos will be introduced to the public on this occasion.President Ho Chi Minh began writing his testament in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past half century.-VNA