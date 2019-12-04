The Museum features cultural and heritage exhibits that have made it an attractive destination and the pride of local people. Many activities to preserve and promote the value of national cultural heritage have been held during this occasion.

Notable activities include a photo exhibition featured 250 documentary pictures of artifacts taken before the museum was built as well as the renovation of the museum through different periods.

The results of the excavation at the Cham Monument in Phong Le Village, one of the important Cham relics in Da Nang, are also on display.

In addition, visitors to the museum can now learn about the artifacts themselves through an automatic voiceover system using QR code technology on their smartphones in Vietnamese, English and French.

The Museum of Cham Sculpture holds a collection of more than 2,000 valuable artifacts from the Champa civilization./.

VNA