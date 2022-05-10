The exhibits were collected in nearly 10 years by Amandine Dabat, a 5th generation descendant of the king, who did a doctoral thesis on King Ham Nghi’s art career.



King Ham Nghi, whose real name was Nguyen Phuc Ung Lich, was the 8th emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty. Though the emperor was popular as an anti-French emperor who was exiled to Algeria, he was also a little-known painter that held exhibitions in Paris.



The exhibition has so far attracted 8,000 visitors, and it is hoped to welcome 25,000 people by the end of June./.

