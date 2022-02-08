Business Fruit exports to China cleared earlier than expected Vietnam’s fruit container trucks have been allowed custom clearance through China earlier than expected despite China's original plan to cease custom clearance for a week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Business Up to 90 percent of workers in HCM City return to work after Tet Between 80 and 95 percent of employees at enterprises in the southern largest economic of Ho Chi Minh City returned to work on February 8 after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business PM underlines banking sector's role in maintaining macro-economic stability The banking sector plays the key role in maintaining the macro-economic stability and other major balances of the economy, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a New Year meeting with leaders and staff of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on February 8.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing industry continues improving in January Vietnam's manufacturing industry recorded a steady increase in output and orders in January while the number of jobs also rose for the second consecutive month, according to a newly released report of London-based information provider IHS Markit.