Politics Experts, scientists give opinions on National Party Congress documents Experts and scientists were invited to contribute their opinions to draft documents of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 7.

Politics Former, incumbent leaders receive Party membership badges Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 8 presented a 60-year Party membership badge to former President Tran Duc Luong.

Politics 2019 “Bua Liem Vang” Press Awards to be held on Jan 15 As many as 57 works have been included in the shortlist for the 2019 Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer & Sickle) Press Awards to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on January 15.

Politics Communist Party: 90 years leading Vietnam 15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.