Ex-leaders of HCM City commit serious violations: Party inspection body
The 42nd session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission takes place in Hanoi from January 3 to 8 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure and the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure have been found to make so serious violations that call for disciplinary measures.
That was the conclusion made by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission during its 42nd session held in Hanoi from January 3 to 8.
According to the commission, the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee in the 2020-2015 tenure and the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed lax leadership and a lack of responsibility, examination and supervision, which resulted in many serious violations and wrongdoings during the implementation of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project, causing very serious consequences and big losses in terms of money and assets to the State, negatively affecting socio-economic development and the life of a part of local residents, and stirring public concern.
Le Thanh Hai, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, must bear the main responsibility for the violations and mistakes of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board.
Le Hoang Quan, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party unit at and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, must also bear responsibility for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board. Besides, he was the main person responsible for the violations and mistakes of the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee.
Nguyen Van Dua, former Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party unit at and former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Hong and Le Van Khoa, former members of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, former members of the Party unit at and former vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee; and Vu Hung Viet, former member of the municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party unit at and former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee shared the blame for the violations and shortcomings of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board and the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee. They must also accept personal responsibility for the performance of their tasks.
The Inspection Commission said the violations by the Standing Board of the HCM City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure, the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and the abovementioned persons negatively affected the prestige of the city’s Party Committee and administration and stirred public concern so seriously that disciplinary measures must be considered.
During its session, the Inspection Commission also decided punishments against the Standing Board of the Party Committee at the Vietnam Steel Corporation, along with some individuals involved in irregularities on which conclusions had been issued at the 41st session of the commission.
It decided to expel several former executives of the Vietnam Steel Corporation from the Party, namely Mai Van Tinh, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the corporation; Dau Van Hung, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former General Director of the corporation; Tran Van Kham, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the corporation; Tran Trong Mung, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former General Director of the corporation; and Ngo Sy Han, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Deputy General Director of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Company.
Warning was issued for Van Trong Ly, former Vice Chairman of the Government’s Office; Nguyen Van Tai, former official at the Government’s Office; and Do Canh Duong, General Director of the General Department of Geology and Minerals under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and former cadre at the Government’s Office.
The Inspection Commission issued reprimand for Nguyen Huu Vu, former Vice Chairman of the Government’s Office; Dang Thuc Khang, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Steel Corporation; and Le Phu Hung, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former General Director of the Vietnam Steel Corporation.
Meanwhile, the commission proposed the Politburo consider a disciplinary measure for Hoang Trung Hai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, former member of the Party unit at the Government, and former Deputy Prime Minister.
It also asked the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Business Bloc to discipline the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Steel Corporation in the 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures./.