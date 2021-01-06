Society Government Portal marks 15th anniversary A ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 6 to mark the 15th anniversary of the Government Portal (VGP).

Society Nearly 70 percent of labourers suffer income reduction due to COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow on the Vietnamese labour market, with 69.2 percent of labourers receiving less income than before pandemic, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) on January 6.

Society VietnamPlus, Insider cooperate in digital transformation in journalism The VietnamPlus e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Insider, the world’s first multichannel growth management platform, on January 6 signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the aim of fostering digital transformation in journalism and potential of the communications market in data collection and analysis.

Society Food safety requested during Tet festival Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has requested the ministries of health, agriculture and rural development, industry and trade and People's Committees of provinces and cities work to ensure food safety during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.