Ex-officials of Khanh Hoa jailed for land management violations
The defendants in court (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The People's Court of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on April 13 sentenced seven former provincial officials to between 30 and 66 months in prison for violating land management regulations after a six-day trial.
They are Nguyen Chien Thang and Le Duc Vinh, former Chairmen of the provincial People’s Committee; Dao Cong Thien, former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Le Mong Diep and Vo Tan Thai, former Directors of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Le Van De, former Director of the Department of Construction; and Tran Van Hung, former head of the land management division at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
Former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Chien Thang got the highest punishment with a sentence of five years and six months in prison.
From 2012 to 2015, the defendants, who were then leaders of the provincial People’s Committee and the departments, illegally handed over land, changed land use purposes, and granted land use right certificates in connection with Cuu Long Son Tu ecological and spiritual tourism project and Vinh Trung villa project in the province's Nha Trang city, according to the indictment issued by the provincial People’s Procuracy.
Khanh Hoa police started an investigation into the projects on June 8, 2021 and later started legal proceedings and detained the former officials./.