Ex-officials of Khanh Hoa prosecuted for land-related wrongdoings
Nguyen Chien Thang, former Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee (Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa police)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Seven former officials of Khanh Hoa province have been prosecuted for violating land management regulations under Clause 3 of Article 229 in the 2015 Penal Code.
They consist of Nguyen Chien Thang and Le Duc Vinh, former chairmen of the provincial People’s Committee; Dao Cong Thien, former vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Le Mong Diep and Vo Tan Thai, former directors of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Le Van De, former director of the Department of Construction; and Tran Van Hung, former head of the land management division at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
From 2012 to 2015, the suspects, who were then leaders of the provincial People’s Committee and the departments, illegally handed over land, changed land use purposes, and granted land use right certificates in connection with the Cuu Long Son Tu ecological and spiritual tourism project and the Vinh Trung villa project in Nha Trang city, according to the indictment issued by the provincial People’s Procuracy.
Khanh Hoa police started a criminal case on the law violations related to those projects on June 8, 2021 and later started legal proceedings and detained the above-mentioned former officials to serve the probe./.