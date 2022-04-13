Business Vietnam, important Southeast Asian partner of Peru Peru considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia, officials from Peruvian ministries and sectors told Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil and Peru Pham Thi Kim Hoa during recent meetings with the diplomat.

Business Cashless society gets closer as Vietnam digital banking gathers pace “There is a heated race towards digital banking going on in Vietnam, with banking services having found their way into every corner of life.”

Business More flights to Mekong Delta to be launched The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies and airlines to quickly implement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s instruction on increasing flight frequency and air routes to the Mekong Delta.