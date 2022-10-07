Expansion of Con Dao Airport to be completed in 2024
The renovation, upgrade and expansion project of Con Dao Airport in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province will begin in 2023 and be completed in 2024 to ensure large aircraft may land on the island.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has been assigned as the investor and is organising the preparation of a feasibility study report for the project.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is also calling for investment in aviation petroleum depots.
For civil aviation projects such as stations and parking lots at Con Dao Airport, the Ministry of Transport has assigned Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to develop the first investment proposal according to regulations, and later report to the Committee for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises for consideration and approval before investing.
Currently, the project to build an air traffic control tower and an automatic meteorological monitoring system at Con Dao Airport has been prepared by the Vietnam Flight Management Corporation and it is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
The Ministry of Transport will continue to direct relevant agencies to urgently complete necessary procedures, promote investment efficiency and implement the project.
Con Dao Airport is currently a level 3C airport according to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. The passenger terminal was put into operation in 2005 with a designed capacity of 400,000 passengers per year.
Currently, Con Dao Airport is only operated by Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways with ATR72 and Embraer E195 aircraft.
Between 2016 and 2020, the volume of passenger transport through the port increased sharply with a growth rate of 14% per year.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 detrimentally affected casual operation of the airport, the volume of passenger transport through the port is forecast to increase by 15% to 20% between 2022 and 2025./.