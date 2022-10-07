Society Condé Nast Traveler: Two Vietnamese resorts among world’s 50 best Two resorts in Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city have been voted among the world’s 50 best resorts by readers of American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler).

Society Hanoi launches project to enhance sustainable transport for metro line No.3 A project to strengthen sustainable transport for Hanoi’s metro line No.3 was launched in the capital city on October 7, which has an investment of 54.75 million USD, including 48.95 USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF).

Society Vietnam, Germany boost academic exchange A scientific workshop to promote academic exchange between Vietnam and Germany was held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS)’s Institute for European Studies (IES) in Hanoi on October 6.