Participants at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first international forum of the National Committee on Youth was held in Hanoi on November 29 to share experience in building and implementing youth development policies.



Addressing the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam Nguyen Tuong Lam underlined that developing the youth is an important matter for every nation.



In Vietnam, young people aging from 16 to 30 account for 22.5% of the country’s population and a strong force contributing to national building and safeguarding, he noted.



Participants gave ideas on fostering coordination in youth development policies, and strengthening cooperation among ASEAN and China.



Pan Meng, a lecturer from China Youth University of Political Studies, shared a number of policies that China has applied to boost youth development, including supporting young talents and encouraging them to participate in important issues.



She said that this year, the Communist Youth League of China has issued a plan to train young talents in the new era.



Nguyen Thi Quyen, Vice Director of the Employment Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that it is necessary to issue employment policies to suit the country’s resources, focusing on promoting local resources in association with central support and other areas.



At the same time, documents, mechanisms and policies should be more specific with timely deployment to grassroots levels in order to create favourable conditions for localities in the implementation process.



In order to improve employment for the youth, especially those in the rural areas, Quyen said that along with strengthening career guidance and improving vocational training, it is necessary to encourage the establishment of new enterprises to create more jobs./.