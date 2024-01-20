Experiencing Vietnamese Tet in Duong Lam Ancient Village
A tourism promotion programme themed “Tet Lang Viet” (Tet in Vietnamese village) is being held in the ancient village of Duong Lam, Son Tay township of Hanoi on January 20-21 to promote the value of traditional Tet customs.
Diverse activities are to be held during the programme, including a tour to fully experience the beauty of Vietnamese Tet in a traditional market space, ethnic art performances at Mong Phu communal house yard, check-in at the most unique spots in the village, and booths to introduce local specialties, handicraft products and craft villages.
It also has a space for visitors to experience traditional Tet customs with activities such as calligraphy, To He (toy figurines) shaping, and folk games.
This is the third year the programme “Tet Lang Viet” has been held in Duong Lam ancient village (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)People and tourists can also learn about traditional customs during the traditional Tet festival such as New Year's Eve ceremony, the carp fish release, and gifts of Li Xi or lucky money, together with the unique and famous culinary culture of Duong Lam.
This is the third year the programme has been held with the participation of ambassadors and delegates from several diplomatic agencies and international organisations and both foreign and domestic tourists. It not only contributes to introducing Vietnamese culture to international friends but is also a way to preserve traditions for future generations./.