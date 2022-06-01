While at Gia Long, Dray Nur, and Dray Sap Waterfalls, 25 kilometres from Buon Ma Thuot city, visitors can also take part in exhilarating activities such as riding a bike from Dray Nur to Gia Long, rowing a boat along the Serepok River, and trekking and camping.

Tours also help visitors gain a better insight into the cultures of the Ede and M’nong ethnic groups.



Meanwhile, when taking a trekking tour to Chu Yang Lak and discovering Bim Bip Waterfall, visitors will be taken to other interesting sites by local people, such as a M’nong village, a cocoa plantation, and Lak Lake, among others.



Together with developing experiential tours, travel companies in Dak Lak are also building better accommodation and branching out tourism in tandem with agriculture. Such moves are being accelerated with a view to recovering the local tourism sector./.

VNA