World Malaysia's industrial production index up 5.8 percent in December Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 5.8 percent in December 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the country's Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World Indonesia surpasses Singapore in digital investment in ASEAN: official Indonesia has exceeded Singapore to lead ASEAN in terms of investment in the digital sector, according to Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.

World Indonesia aims to attract 17 billion USD in investment from G20 Presidency Indonesia targets 200-250 trillion rupiah in investment during its presidency at the 2022 G20 forum, the country’s Investment Minister and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia has said.