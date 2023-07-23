Amid the complicated developments in the world economy and domestic headwinds, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the first six months of this year reached only 3.72%, which was below expectations.

However, many of experts held this was a suitable growth rate in the current situation. They showed their optimism about the country’s economic recovery in the time to come.

An International Monetary Fund expert commented Vietnam’s economic growth is projected to recover in the second half of this year, reaching around 4.7% for the year, supported by a rebound in exports and expansionary domestic policies.

Singapore’s DBS Bank Limited noted in the first half of this year, the amount of foreign direct investment poured to Vietnam rose about 30%.

It said Vietnam is still an attractive destination for investors thanks to the production transition trend, free trade agreements it has signed, and its high middle-term economic outlook at 6-7% as well as the growing electronic ecosystem./.

VNA