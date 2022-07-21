Experts continue discussions on draft strategy for law-governed socialist state
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on July 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and experts on July 21 to discuss the drafting of a strategy for building and completing a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
At the event in Hanoi, the Internal Affairs Commission and experts held that the draft strategy has been built in a methodological and scientific manner.
They also gave opinions on important issues such as the relationship among the Party’s leadership, the State’s management and the people's mastery; the control of State power in the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam; the mechanism for decentralisation in the state apparatus; and reforms of agencies and organisations.
President Phuc, head of the steering committee for the strategy drafting project, highly valued the drafting group’s efforts and sense of responsibility, noting that the draft strategy has received the majority of support among relevant agencies and organisations.
He stressed the requirement that the draft must conform to the Party’s guideline for building a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam, and that institutions must have firm legal and political foundations./.