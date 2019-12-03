Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam win more golds Arnis athlete Do Duc Tri brought a gold medal to Vietnamese sport delegationon December 3, the third competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) after defeating Mark David Puzon from the host Philippines in the men’s Anyo Traditional Open Weapon category.

Culture - Sports Wushu artist brings first gold for Vietnam in 3rd competition day The Vietnamese delegation set off on December 3 for their medal-seeking journey at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), with Wushu martial artist Pham Quoc Khanh snatching the first gold medal on the day.

Culture - Sports Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Ha Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Kurash a goldmine for Vietnam Vietnam’s kurash team had a prolific day of competition on December 2, winning more five gold medals to help the Vietnam sports delegation continue sitting in second place in the medal tally.