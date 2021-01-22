Experts discuss measures to improve business environment
A conference was held in Hanoi on January 21 to discuss measures to improve the domestic business environment and competitiveness of the economy as well as orientations for the next five years.
Participants at the event highly evaluated the efficiency of reducing business conditions so far, as well as issues relating to the inclusion of the conditions in relevant regulations.
Addressing the event, part of the Australia Supports Economic Reform in Vietnam (Aus4Reform) programme, Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Phan Duc Hieu said that the event is a chance for participants to seek measures to support business and production activities, and identify obstacles in the field.
Nguyen Minh Thao, head of the CIEM Department for Business Environment and Competitiveness Research, said that as of the end of 2019, more than 30 documents on business conditions were issued, cutting more than 50 percent of business conditions.
Many conditions that are ambiguous and make too deep interference into business operations were abolished, she said.
She noted that along with the cutting of overlapped conditions, many conditions have been adjusted to facilitate business activities, increasing transparency and giving more attention to the voice of the business community.
However, Thao held that there is much to do to improve the quality of business, including the further revision of business conditions.
Meanwhile, Dau Anh Tuan, Director of the Legal Department of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said that reducing business conditions should be made more drastically.
Tuan also highlighted the significance of reform from the grassroots level as well as the role of local administrations in the field.
He suggested that management agencies should clarify their detail responsibilities and foster connections to build shared database and better serve businesses.
Tuan also underlined the need for the agencies to speed up digitalization and pay more attention to environmental protection in business activities, and support to enterprises to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of CIEM, said that obstacles hindering business and investment activities may return if reform efforts are not made in a regular and strong manner./.