Le Thi Huong, Dean from the Preventive Medicine and Public Health School, speaks at the conference in Hanoi on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

- Local and international health experts discussed measures to confront infectious diseases at an international conference which opened in Hanoi on November 13.“One Health Academic Challenges: Preparing Today’s Workforce to Combat Tomorrow’s Infectious Diseases”, was organised by the Hanoi Medical University, the Preventive Medicine and Public Health School and the Southeast Asia One Health University Network (SEAOHUN).“We live in a fragile and connected world where a disease can easily transmit across the globe in just a matter of days. Experts say that the next outbreak or epidemic is inevitable, but preventing it from becoming a pandemic is possible,” said Le Thi Huong, Dean of the Preventive Medicine and Public Health School.Huong said university members needed to strengthen the One Health network to provide education and training for students and in-service health professionals“Today I ask you to join with many others to explore the academic challenges and strengthen the One Health project to prepare the current and future workforce to combat any global health security threats that will hit us,” said Huong.Delegates also shared their research and experience in building a sustainable One Health workforce to ensure that each country can effectively respond to any infectious disease threat.Established in 2011, SEAOHUN currently has four national country networks in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, with 67 member universities.The network’s mission is to link and empower leading universities in Southeast Asia to generate social and intellectual capital on One Health against infectious disease threats.-VNA