According to an article posted recently in AsianInvestor, which focuses on the region’s investment industry, the optimism is based on the strong economic foundation built over a decade of steady GDP growth averaging 6 percent annually until 2019.

Despite the pandemic setbacks in the last two years, new threats, and inflation, the outlook is positive, the article reads.

Meanwhile, The World Bank predicts Vietnam’s economy to grow at 5.5 percent in 2022 while the IMF projects a higher 6.6 percent, up from 2.6 percent in 2021.

In addition, VCG, the Singapore subsidiary of VinaCapital projected that Vietnam’s GDP may grow by more than 7 percent this year./.

VNA