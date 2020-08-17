Business Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation Digitalisation can be described as the process of using IT to improve business models and increase capacity while creating new projects, and during the COVID-19 pandemic this process has been heightened even further. Analysts, however, have said that readiness among enterprises to embrace digitalisation remains quite low.

Business Real estate market adapting to COVID-19 The real estate market saw some signs of recovery in the latter half of the second quarter and early and mid-July before the second wave of COVID-19 struck in late July. The changing situation has forced property companies to adjust their business plans.

Business Vietnamese shrimp sells like hot cakes in US in H1 Vietnam exported over 323 million USD worth of shrimp to the US in the first half of this year, up 29 percent year-on-year.

Business Noi Bai airport planned to welcome 63 million passengers per year The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport a report on the adjustment of the planning scheme for the already overloaded Noi Bai International Airport which aims to double its capacity to welcome 63 million passengers a year by 2030.