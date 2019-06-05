President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) Prof Dr Nguyen Quang Thuan at the event (Photo: VNA)

A delegation led by President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) Prof Dr Nguyen Quang Thuan attended an international symposium on Vietnam-Russia cooperation in Russia on June 4.The event, part of activities in the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam, was organised by the Institute of Economy under the Russian Academy of Sciences.Reports at the symposium analysed impacts of international situations and globalisation on the economies of Vietnam and Russia and compared the development models of the two nations.They also commented on Vietnam-Russia cooperation potential in the 21st century and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union - Vietnam free trade agreement.Participants said that as a scientific-technological power, Russia should bolster its science-technology strengths in the Vietnamese market amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Prof Dr Thuan said that at the event, Vietnamese experts and their Russian counterparts assessed milestones in the two countries’ relations over the years and discussed factors which hinder bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.-VNA