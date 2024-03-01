Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Border guard force marks 65th anniversary of traditional day The Border Guard High Command held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 1 in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong to receive a second-class Feat Order and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Border Guard’s traditional day (March 3, 1959 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Border Defence Day (March 3, 1989 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough measures for CLV development triangle area Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.

Politics PM to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, pay official visits to Australia, New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.