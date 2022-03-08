Business Vietnam seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Luxembourg Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao has paid a visit to Luxembourg during which he met with officials from a number of local ministries, organisations and corporations to seek stronger economic cooperation between the two countries.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on March 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,171 VND/USD on March 8, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economic performance in the first two months In the first two months of this year, Vietnam posted a 5.4 percent growth in the index of industrial production, a 10.2 percent rise in export value and a 11.9 percent rise in the number of newly registered enterprises.

Business Germany’s Framas Group expands local production Framas Group, the leading injection molding machine manufacturer of Germany, has unveiled its plan aimed at expanding production activities in Nhon Trach 2 Industrial Park in the southern province of Dong Nai.