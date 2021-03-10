Business EVFTA pushes up Vietnam’s exports to Sweden The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has clearly helped promote trade between Vietnam and Sweden, with Vietnam’s export turnover to the country in January surging 99.94 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Sweden.

Business Bac Giang province to raise contribution of hi-tech agriculture The northern province of Bac Giang is to raise the contribution made by hi-tech agriculture in agricultural production value by 30 percent by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Prime Minister approves mobile money pilot project Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a mobile money pilot project that will pave the way for payments of a limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts.

Business Radical changes needed for local retailers to thrive: Insiders Catching up with new retail trends to bring a new shopping experience to customers will help Vietnamese retailers seize the lion’s share of the market, especially after a number of foreign players have shut up their shops, according to insiders.