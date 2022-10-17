Politics Corruption cases discovered up by 40.97%: Ministry The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) discovered 523 corruption cases by the end of September this year, an increase of 40.97% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest report of the ministry.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Singaporean President’s visit to further intensify strategic partnership with Vietnam: ambassador The State visit to Vietnam from October 16 to 20 by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob aims to elevate bilateral relations and further intensify the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung.

Politics President chairs second meeting of central judicial reform committee President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hanoi on October 15.