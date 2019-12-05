Business Hong Kong firm eyes 80-mln-USD wind power project in Thanh Hoa Representatives of the Hong Kong-based Envision Energy recently paid a visit to Thanh Hoa to discuss a wind power energy project in the central province.

Business Vietjet Air to increase flights during Tet holiday Budget carrier Vietjet Air said on December 5 that it plans to add nearly 1,200 flights to meet the high demand for travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Novaland Expo kicks off in HCM City The Novaland Expo, an impressive real estate exhibition, is taking place at the Novaland showhouse centre on Mai Chi Tho street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City from December 4-8.