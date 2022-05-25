Videos Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (or ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year. ​

Society People with disabilities in Long An presented wheelchairs People with disabilities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An were presented with 204 wheelchairs worth over 1 billion VND (43,100 USD) by the Consulate General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with 4 Oranges Co. Ltd on May 25.

Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 25.

Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos reburied A respect paying ceremony and a reburial service were held at a martyrs’ cemetery in the north-central province of Nghe An on May 25 to rebury the remains of 103 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.