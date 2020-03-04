Health Army facilities capable of accommodating 30,000 people in quarantine: Deputy health minister Army barracks and military schools in the country can serve the quarantine of up to 30,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, adding that strict quarantine is very important in preventing and containing contagious diseases in general and the COVID-19 in particular.

Health Coronavirus hit commune set to lift lockdown The locking down of Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, where six out of 16 Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have been confirmed, will be lifted as of 0:00 March 4. The locality has been zoned off and quarantined for 20 days since Feb. 13.

Health Vietnam successfully produces SARS-CoV-2 test kit The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) announced on March 3 that it has successfully produced a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) test kit, with a test time of 80 minutes since the RNA sample is collected.

Health Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PM Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in the European country.