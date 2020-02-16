Society COVID-19: 30 medical equipment manufacturers fined As many as 30 medical equipment manufacturers were fined nearly 65 million VND (2,800 USD) for violations in trading medical supplies serving the fight against the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 15.

Society Vietnamese language course opens in Austria A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.

Society Mekong Delta sets up public tap water faucets as saline intrusion peaks The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta is taking steps to ensure sufficient freshwater supply for household use and agricultural production in areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.

Society Vietnam Airlines conducts three flights to take Chinese citizens home The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted three flights on February 15 to take Chinese citizens home in accordance with their wish, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.