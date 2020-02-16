Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case
Dinh La Thang, ex-PetroVietnam Chairman (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and nine accomplices on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC (PVB) - a subsidiary of this group.
According to the investigation result, Thang signed a decision approving an ethanol factory project in the northern province of Phu Tho. A year later, PetroVietnam estasblished a steering committee led by Thang to launch bio-fuel projects.
PVB later invited bidding for a package TK05 named “Design, procurement, supply of equipment and construction of ethanol factory in the north”.
Though six contractors were unqualified, Thang and his subordinates signed many documents directing joint venture PVC/Alfta Laval/Delta-T to join the project.
During the implementation, the project was forced to suspend in March 2013 due to the joint-venture’s poor capability, resulting in a State budget loss of over 540 billion VND (23.4 million USD).
PVB’s former General Director Vu Thanh Ha and former deputy head of the project's investment office Nguyen Xuan Thuy were also found to commit violations in the case.
In 2018, Thang was given a total of 30 years in prison for his involvement in two other cases at PetroVietnam./.
