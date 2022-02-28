Health COVID-19: 86,990 cases recorded on February 27 A total 86,990 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 26 to 4pm February 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 77,982 cases recorded on February 26 A total 77,982 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 25 to 4pm February 26, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health NA Chairman attends celebration of 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day in Hanoi National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to mark the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) at the Viet Duc University Hospital (VDUH) in Hanoi on February 25.

Health Vietnam records over 78,700 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 25 Vietnam recorded 78,795 new infections of COVID-19, including 21 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 25, up 9,655 cases from the previous day, according the Ministry of Health.