Expiry date of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine extended
Abdala COVID-19 vaccine of Cuba (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health has announced the extension of an additional three months to the shelf-life of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine against COVID-19.
On October 8, 2021, the Ministry of Health issued Decision No. 4749/QD-BYT on conditional approval of the Abdala vaccine for urgent needs in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the producer’s instructions for use, the shelf life is six months at storage conditions of two to eight degrees Celsius.
Like other COVID-19 vaccines, the Abdala vaccine is researched and approved on a rolling basis, meaning it is approved for completed portions while the manufacturer continues doing research on others.
According to the Ministry of Health's statement on February 28, based on additional studies assessing the stability related to the vaccine's shelf life, Vietnam’s specialised agencies have considered and appraised it.
Specifically, on February 23, the Drug Administration of Vietnam agreed to increase the shelf life of the Abdala vaccine from six months to nine months at storage conditions of two to eight degrees Celsius.
The Ministry of Health affirmed that increasing the shelf life of the Abdala vaccine would not change the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine./.