Explore Yen Bai Tourism
Thanks to proactively and flexibly implementing the tourism stimulus plan and introducing many options to welcome tourists with the safe adaptation to and effective control over COVID-19, Yen Bai province welcomed more than 525,000 visitors in the first 4 months of this year, up 63.6 percent over the same period last year. Revenue stood at over 320 billion VND, up 16.5 percent.
-
The Paragliding Festival on Khau Pha Pass will be held during the Season of Pouring Water tourism event in 2022. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields - a special national scenic spot - were once in the Top 20 most colourful destinations in the world and also the Top 50 most beautiful destinations in the world in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
-
The enchanting scenery of the green island of Van Hoi, a potential tourist destination in Tran Yen district. (Photo: VNA)
-
Clouds pass over Khau Pha Pass in Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The Ta Xua dinosaur spine in Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)