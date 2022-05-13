Explore Yen Bai Tourism

Thanks to proactively and flexibly implementing the tourism stimulus plan and introducing many options to welcome tourists with the safe adaptation to and effective control over COVID-19, Yen Bai province welcomed more than 525,000 visitors in the first 4 months of this year, up 63.6 percent over the same period last year. Revenue stood at over 320 billion VND, up 16.5 percent.