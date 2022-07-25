Exploring beauty of Hung Nghia Catholic Church
Nam Dinh northern province has the largest population of followers in Catholicism in Vietnam. It is home to famous churches and religious buildings that feature European-style architecture.
-
Hung Nghia Catholic Church in Nam Dinh is built in the Gothic architectural style. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A mass of Catholics in Hung Nghia Parish at twilight. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The church remains true to its Gothic architectural style after renovation. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hung Nghia Catholic Church from the outside. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The nave of Hung Nghia Catholic Church. (Photo: VNP/VNA)