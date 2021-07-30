Exploring best destinations in Vietnam on foot
Those who love to travel can think about some new types forms of "travel" so that they can do right after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Booking.com has suggested the most endorsed walking destinations in Vietnam, when it is safe to do so.
Live proactively with “Awe Walk”
An ‘Awe Walk’ is a stroll within a place of meaning and beauty, in which you intentionally shift your energy and attention outward instead of inward. So, you’re not thinking about tight deadlines, unfinished projects or concerns about the pandemic.
By paying total attention to the world around you, you can increase your mental focus and emotional well-being and decrease any personal anxiousness. These ‘awe walks’, where you soak up nature, art, architecture and more, can make you feel more connected with your surroundings, boost healthy and positive emotions such as compassion and gratitude and make you feel happier.
Illustrative image (Photo: VietnamPlus)Booking.com has delved into its internal endorsement data from millions of travellers to find Vietnam’s most walkable destinations. From quiet nature walks, sunrise beach strolls and breezy riverside hikes these destinations are not only a great way to get a feel of the place you’re visiting, but also great exercise as well.
You should find a sense of awe and discover a miraculous world closer to home right in Vietnam.
Nature Walks
According to Boonking.com, seeking a new, impressive environment is the first step of the ‘awe-walk’ journey.
Dalat, Sapa and Ninh Binh, are the top three destinations to lace up your walking shoes and inspire you to take in some fresh air.
Dalat is a great destination to enjoy nature at its best as well as spend time discovering the local culture.
You can explore many destinations like Voi (elephant) Waterfall, Linh An Pagoda and Van Thanh Flower Village, there is more than enough to explore during your walk.
With terraced rice paddies and wonderful mountain villages, Sapa boasts some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in Vietnam. It is home to a dense network of nature trails, travellers can link trails together and create the perfect nature walk to enjoy some clean air and tranquility.
Exploring natural beauty of Da Lat (Photo: VietnamPlus)Located in a world heritage site in Ninh Binh recognised by UNESCO, karst mountains, underground rivers, extensive caves and unspoilt jungle is packed with opportunities to walk, hike or relax, and a great place to experience the ‘awe’ moment.
Beach Walks
As you start to awe-walk, the second step is to feel the ground beneath your feet and listen to the sounds that surround you.
Let take a deep breath and smell the ocean, hear the sound of the beach waves, and feel the sand on your toes at Da Nang, Vung Tau, and Nha Trang which are the top three most recommended destinations for beach walks on Booking.com by Vietnamese tourists travelling domestically.
These destinations offer breathtaking coastal sceneries and have a variety of unique routes to admire the mesmerizing view of every sunrise and sunset.
Nha Trang beach (Photo: Vietnamplus)The beachwalk experience in Da Nang is absolutely refreshing. With more than 28km of coastline, you will find yourself staring off into the distance as the blue ocean dissolves into the horizon of dense, deep green forest.
Remember to put on a pair of comfy shoes and discover these charming seaside towns while enjoying your beach walk.
During the day, you can enjoy the sights of the Champa structure in Nha Trang or the lighthouse of Vung Tau beach city. In the evening, indulge in delicious street food and unique local delicacies such as ‘mi quang’, ‘banh trang cuon thit heo’, ‘banh dap’ or fresh seafood at Da Nang.
Riverside Walks
You can also enjoy some peaceful riverside walks in Hoi An, Hue, and Can Tho which are also the top three most recommended destinations for riverside walks by Vietnamese travellers on Booking.com.
The beautiful walking path along the banks of the Huong River, a lush green public space and a peaceful destination for locals and visitors alike makes the beautiful city of Hue an ideal destination for a riverside walk.
Hue is an ideal destination for a riverside walk (Photo: VietnamPlus)Just 3-4 hours away is Hoi An Ancient Town, where every street is how it was 100 years ago with terracotta roofs, yellow painted walls, and lanterns hanging at the house entrances.
Meanwhile, the city of Can Tho in the Mekong Delta region is also perfect to walk along the riverfront any time of the day. Here you’ll find the most interesting old buildings, river views, easy access to boats, floating markets and plenty of cafes and restaurants.
City Walks
If you can’t get out of the city, try ‘awe walking’ at monuments, zoos, or botanical gardens at Ho Chi Minh or Hanoi, the two big cities in Vietnam.
There is nothing more wonderful than exploring a city on foot to get a real feel of the place, from busy streets to hundred-year-old culinary alleys.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VietnamPlus)It is recommended that you should strictly follow the 5K message and local regulations during this time to welcome the city walk again once the cities open up.
Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Hoi An are the top three most endorsed destinations for city walk by Vietnamese travellers travelling within Vietnam on Booking.com./.