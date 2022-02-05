Travel Khanh Hoa serves 65,000 tourists during Lunar New Year holiday About 65,500 tourists visited the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, home to famous beach cities of Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, on the first five days of the Lunar New Year holiday (January 31-February 4).

Travel Co Loa Ancient Citadel - unique tourist attraction in Hanoi Co Loa now is serving as not only a cultural relic and evidence of ancient Vietnamese’ creativeness and technical level, but also an ideal destination for visitors.

Travel Discovering beauty of Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve Covering an area of more than 1.3 million hectares of natural forest, Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve is not only the largest biosphere reserve in Vietnam, but it is also imbued with cultural, human and historical identities that need to be preserved and developed. It is immensely valuable to environmental science.