The festival will feature folk songs, dances, and traditional games, as well as special cuisine of ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

The market boasts 50 booths selling a wide range of products from Cao Bang, along with pavilions promoting tourism under the theme “The Beauty of Cao Bang”.

Nearly 20 other pavilions will be set up selling products from other provinces.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with ethnic communities to learn about their history and techniques to create unique dishes and wine and make five-colour sticky rice, together with weaving processes, incense production, and beeswax printing.

Other activities include folk dances, traditional musical instrument performances, traditional crafts, and a re-enactment of a rain-praying festival./.

