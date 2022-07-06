Exploring Kieu Cave in Quang Binh province
The central province of Quang Binh, dubbed the “Kingdom of Caves”, has thrilled visitors with jaw-dropping caves such as Tu Lan and Ca Loi. The majestic beauty of the newly-opened Kieu Cave will also leave visitors in awe.
Kieu Cave is located on An Bo Mountain in Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province, about 50 kilometres southwest of Dong Hoi city. (Photo: VNA)
The cave was opened to tourism in 2021, but was then closed for many months due to COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Local authorities recently allowed travel companies to resume their tours to Kieu Cave. Visitors will be surprised by its cavernous beauty, with clusters of stalactites in all shapes and sizes. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors are equipped with protective gear before exploring Kieu Cave. (Photo: VNA)
Sharp and pointy stalactites hang down from the ceiling of the cave. (Photo: VNA)